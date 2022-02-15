Man Utd v Brighton - team news

There are three changes for Manchester United from the side that drew with Southampton, with Fred and Anthony Elanga coming in for Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford, who both drop to the bench.

In a late change, Raphael Varane withdrew before kick-off with illness, so Victor Lindelof comes off the bench.

United XI: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, McTominay, Fred, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo.

Substitutes: Henderson, Heaton, Jones, Pogba, Mata, Rashford, Lingard, Telles, Wan-Bissaka.