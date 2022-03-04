'To change things in a short time is impossible'

Antonio Conte hopes Tottenham can become more consistent for the rest of the season, but the Italian says changing such "ups and downs" in a short space of time is "impossible".

"I always said from the first day I arrived that Tottenham’s story is that there are many ups and downs."

Spurs have lost their last two home league games, leaving them seventh in the table.

"To be competitive and to try to win something, to try to fight for something important and to become a strong team, the first thing that has to happen is to be stable and to avoid these ups and downs.

"To do this and to change these types of situations in a short time is impossible. Not only for me but for every coach.

"Especially to change the story of this club for 20 years. For sure sometimes you have to be upset. Sometimes, it's normal to be angry."