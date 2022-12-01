Manchester United are in contact with the agents of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo over a move for the 23-year-old in January. (Fabrizio Romano), external

United will exercise a clause in 25-year-old England forward Marcus Rashford's contract to extend it by another 12 months and stop him talking to other clubs. (Mirror), external

Real Madrid are monitoring Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 28, at the World Cup. (Record - in Portuguese), external

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, has received an offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr FC following his exit from United, which would see him earn £150m per season. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

However, it is thought the Portugal star still wants to play Champions League football and has not yet accepted the offer. (Sun), external

Finally, United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign 15-year-old Scottish defender Jack Wylie from Rangers. (Mirror), external

