Scottish Premiership players help Australia to World Cup win
- Published
A trio of Scottish Premiership players started as Australia kept their chances of World Cup progression alive with a 1-0 win over Tunisia.
Hearts' Kye Rowles and Dundee United's Aziz Behich lined up in defence, with Celtic's Aaron Mooy impressing in central midfield.
Aberdeen-born Harry Souttar, brother of Rangers and Scotland defender John, also played a starring role, making a series of important blocks in front of his own goal.
St Mirren's Keanu Baccus was given a late run out as a substitute.
BBC pundit Danny Murphy said: "I'm just glad I don't have to give a player of the match because between Aaron Mooy and Harry Souttar - how could you choose? They've given absolutely everything."
Australia's final group game is against Denmark on Wednesday.
Match report: Duke gives Australia crucial win over Tunisia