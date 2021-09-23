Leicester v Burnley: Head-to-head stats

Leicester are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games against Burnley (won six, drawn four) since a 1-0 loss in the Championship in November 2007.

Burnley have won just three of their 12 Premier League meetings with Leicester (drawn three, lost six), with all three victories coming at Turf Moor.

The Clarets have already dropped a league high eight points from winning positions in the Premier League this season. Only the top two sides - Chelsea (five) and Liverpool (four) - have opened the scoring in more of their games than Burnley in the division this season (three).