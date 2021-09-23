BBC Sport

Leicester v Burnley: Head-to-head stats

  • Leicester are unbeaten in their last 10 home league games against Burnley (won six, drawn four) since a 1-0 loss in the Championship in November 2007.

  • Burnley have won just three of their 12 Premier League meetings with Leicester (drawn three, lost six), with all three victories coming at Turf Moor.

  • The Clarets have already dropped a league high eight points from winning positions in the Premier League this season. Only the top two sides - Chelsea (five) and Liverpool (four) - have opened the scoring in more of their games than Burnley in the division this season (three).