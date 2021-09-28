City will secretly hope Messi misses out - Brown

Manchester City would rather see Lionel Messi on the bench than the pitch for Tuesday night’s Champions League game against Paris St-Germain, according to former City midfielder Michael Brown.

Messi - linked with a summer move to City before joining PSG from Barcelona, where he spent several years playing under Pep Guardiola - has been declared fit after recovering from a knee injury.

“Pep said that for the good of the game and everybody watching he should play, but I'm sure he's really thinking 'let's leave him where he is for another game',” Brown told BBC Radio 5 Live.

PSG were held by Club Brugge in their Group A opener while City thrashed RB Leipzig 6-3 and Brown believes that – combined with the fact Guardiola’s side beat Mauricio Pochettino’s troops over two legs in last season’s semi-final – could give the visitors the edge in Paris.

“We expect both sides to go through, so it is not do or die tonight,” Brown added.

“What was really good in the two outings against PSG last year was City’s team performance against the individuals that PSG have, and how those players got frustrated as soon as it didn’t go their way.

“City have got to make sure they do that again.”

