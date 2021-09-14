BBC Sport

Watford v Wolves: In pictures

image source, Getty Images
image caption

Wolves started against Watford in a similar fashion to their previous three games - lots of shots but no goals, with Nelson Semedo missing two clear-cut chances

Published
image source, Getty Images
image caption

Raul Jimenez came close to scoring his first goal since his skull fracture in November 2020, but his header was just wide of the Watford goal

image source, Getty Images
image caption

Wolves finally broke the deadlock in the 74th minute, as Watford's Francisco Sierralta headed Marcal's cross into his own net

image source, Getty Images
image caption

New signing Hwang Hee-Chan made his mark on his debut. The South Korea international came off the bench and stabbed home the rebound from Marcal's initial shot to double Wolves' lead.

image source, Getty Images
image caption

Wolves finally have some goals and Bruno Lage has his first Premier League win as manager. Brentford at home up next.