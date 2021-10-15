Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

If you wanted to get back to return to winning ways and you're Manchester City there's probably no better team to face than Burnley.

The Blues have won the past four at the Etihad against the Clarets 5-0.

It could provide a confidence boost to some players too - of the Blues' 14 goals in the Premier League this season, there have been 12 different scorers.

It's therefore a chance for some to find their second, third, or fourth of the campaign and maybe prove to Pep Guardiola, after what he said in his pre-match news conference, that they deserve a regular slot in the starting XI.

