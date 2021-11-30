‘We need to use emotion in the right way’

Jurgen Klopp says his side must "keep a cool head" in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday.

Last year's fixture at Goodison Park saw defender Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Thiago Alcantara suffer major injuries.

"We are still an emotional team and we need to use the emotion on the right way - and that's the plan for tomorrow, absolutely," said the Reds boss.

Van Dijk suffered cruciate ligament damage following a challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and has faced a long recovery.

"He had a full pre-season, which was really helpful," Klopp told his news conference.

"We need to have in our mind to give him a break from time to time - but apart from that, it's all good.

"His comeback has been really good and if some things have been not exactly like they have been, then it's only a matter of time before they are."