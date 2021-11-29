Wednesday's Merseyside derby could be the "tipping point" for Everton fans turning against manager Rafael Benitez, says football journalist Luke Edwards.

Sunday's loss to Brentford saw the Toffees drop to 14th in the Premier League, with just two points collected from a possible 21 across their past seven games.

"I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again - it was so strange that Benitez decided to go to Everton," said Edwards.

"He hasn’t got the time, he hasn’t got the goodwill. The fans are already beginning to turn. There is more than disgruntlement there and it’s bordering on anger already.

"It’s ridiculously soon for a manager to be under that sort of pressure. They’ve had terrible injuries and he remains, for me, a fantastic manager.

"When he went there I said it was the wrong club for him. I don’t think he could have picked a worse one and he’s not going to get that time.

"We’re going into the Merseyside derby this week and that could be the tipping point. I don’t think they will sack him, but the fans could turn audibly and angrily and vocally at him."

