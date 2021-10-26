Tuesday talking point: Hornets fans on cloud nine

Matt Rowson, BHaPPY blog, external

Of all the enemies of the travelling fan, the M6 is the cruellest. Countless are the hours spent glumly staring at red tail lights as the time to kick-off approaches, as any leeway offered for lunch, conviviality or other decoration to the focus of the trip is whittled away.

It’s a motorway that spits out bollards with a relentless vindictiveness, that will make a mockery of the most conservative of departure times. Somewhere near junction 18 there’s a Ford Focus full of Bristol City fans that left Preston before the final whistle of a 5-0 defeat in 2017 but still haven’t reached Sandbach services. It’s a miserable, miserable place to be a football fan.

Not on Saturday though. On Saturday, we floated home.