Tonight's BBC Radio Merseyside phone-in

📻 Football phone-in 📻



🎙️ Mike Hughes from 6pm



🗣️ @Iain_Chris & Tony the Blue



🔵 #EFC conceded four late goals to lose to #WatfordFC



🔴 #LFC thrashed #MUFC 5-0 at Old Trafford



⚪️ #TRFC lost 2-0 to home to #NTFC #SWA



🔊 95.8FM, DAB, Freeview 722 & https://t.co/yqv5ky3GIG pic.twitter.com/WbOU6uMi79