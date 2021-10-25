Tonight's BBC Radio Merseyside phone-in
- Published
Skip twitter post
📻 Football phone-in 📻— BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) October 25, 2021
🎙️ Mike Hughes from 6pm
🗣️ @Iain_Chris & Tony the Blue
🔵 #EFC conceded four late goals to lose to #WatfordFC
🔴 #LFC thrashed #MUFC 5-0 at Old Trafford
⚪️ #TRFC lost 2-0 to home to #NTFC #SWA
🔊 95.8FM, DAB, Freeview 722 & https://t.co/yqv5ky3GIG pic.twitter.com/WbOU6uMi79
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post