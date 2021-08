Newcastle United and Joe Willock are still a distance apart when it comes to agreeing personal terms, after the Magpies agreed a £25m fee with Arsenal for the 21-year-old midfielder. (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Newcastle have opened talks with Roma over a deal to sign 23-year-old Spanish winger Carles Perez on loan with the option to buy. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

