Arsenal v Norwich: Head-to-head stats
- Published
Arsenal have lost only two of their 18 Premier League games against Norwich and are unbeaten in seven against the Canaries, since a 1-0 loss in October 2012.
Since winning 4-2 at Arsenal in their first match in the competition in August 1992, Norwich are winless in eight away league games against the Gunners (two draws, six defeats), conceding 24 goals in those fixtures.
Arsenal have scored at least three goals in six of their past seven home league games against the Canaries.