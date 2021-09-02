Burnley have appointed Paul Jenkins as their academy director.

The 46-year-old has spent 23 years in various roles at Middlesbrough's academy, helping them win the FA Youth Cup in 2004. He also coached the first team during the club's 2016-17 Premier League campaign.

Jenkins has been at Turf Moor in the role of technical advisor since early this year.

"I look forward to working with a talented group of young players at a truly world-class academy," he said.