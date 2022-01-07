BBC Sport

Vieira on injuries, transfers & Millwall

Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Crystal Palace's FA Cup third round match against Millwall on Saturday.

Here is what he had to say:

  • Conor Gallagher is back in training and Nathaniel Clyne could return, but Saturday comes "too early" for James McArthur.

  • On potential January signings, Vieira said: "If there is a player we strongly believe can be a plus for the team, we will think about it but I am happy with squad we have."

  • On Jean-Philippe Mateta potentially leaving: "Not that I am aware of. He is a Palace player and he has been training well all week and he'll be part of the group of tomorrow".

  • Vieira said the FA Cup "is a tradition" in this country and said it is a competition "I believe the fans love very much".

  • On Millwall, Vieira said: "We know what to expect, so we can’t be surprised on that side. There is no excuses on the atmosphere that we will face tomorrow".

  • He said Saturday's game will be "really exciting" and is a derby game that he wants to win.