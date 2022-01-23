Leicester v Brighton - confirmed team news

Brighton make two changes from the midweek draw against Chelsea with Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard coming in for Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey.

Lewis Dunk and Adam Lallana are among the substitutes.

Seagulls head coach Graham Potter has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the game, with assistant Billy Reid taking charge.

Brighton XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Cucurella, Alzate , Gross, Mac Allister, Trossard, Moder, Maupay.

Subs: Scherpen, Lamptey, Dunk, Lallana, Welbeck, March, Caicedo, Roberts, Leonard.