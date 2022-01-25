Jesse Lingard "probably will end up at Newcastle on loan" this month, says The Telegraph's Luke Edwards, after the Manchester United forward flew to Dubai for warm-weather training.

Newcastle are on a tour of Saudi Arabia and Edwards believes Lingard is in the Middle East to see if his move goes through.

"He is still waiting for Manchester United to see if he can go," Edwards told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"He wants to go to Newcastle - but only on loan - and is great friends with Kieran Trippier. It's not a coincidence he is out in Dubai."

Team-mate Marcus Rashford has joined Lingard - but Edwards says there's nothing deeper to that.

"This is how rumours start and suddenly Rashford wants to go to Newcastle," he added. "He's just gone because he's mates with Lingard."

