Wolves manager Bruno Lage has likened Jonny Otto’s latest comeback from injury to a Formula One driver returning after a major crash.

Jonny is set to return from a second ACL operation after suffering more damage just eight games into his comeback from the first.

It has effectively meant 18 months on the sidelines for the popular 27-year-old - a blow that, arguably, was one of the major factors in Wolves failing to match their previous achievements last season under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Under the circumstances, Jonny could be forgiven a few nerves ahead of his first-team comeback - but Lage thinks he will be fine.

“It is like a F1 pilot,” he said. “He might have a big accident but when he is back inside the car, he forgets everything. He wants to go. It is the same here.

“These guys enjoy competition. When the players go on the pitch, to train or play, they forget everything.

“What I want for Jonny is better luck than he had in the past.”