De Zerbi on midweek defeat, Lopetegui and importance of fans
Roberto de Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Brighton's match against Wolves on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
De Zerbi confirms Joel Veltman can play but Evan Ferguson remains a doubt and he doesn't want to risk him.
On reports Brighton have agreed a deal for Watford forward Joao Pedro, he said: "I don't know Joao Pedro" but added he "is a big, big player" and now is "not the right moment to speak about the transfer market."
He blamed the FA Cup exit for Wednesday's defeat at Nottingham Forest: "We should have forgotten the Wembley match but I think we took the disappointment to Nottingham."
On Wolves: "A good team with good players. The game [there] was a good game, very tough, but we played well and deserved to win."
On opposite number Julen Lopetegui's praise for Brighton: "I don't know if us playing the best football in the world is true but it's a nice compliment. Julen Lopetegui is a great manager."
He emphasised the importance of the supporters in Brighton's first home game in four weeks: "The players need the passion of our fans. We will play with 12 players, eleven on the pitch and fans in the stand."
