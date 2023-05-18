Phil Parry, BBC Radio London

The news that Ivan Toney had received a lengthy ban for breaching football's betting regulations was no surprise to many. It had been a case of "when, not if" such a punishment would be handed out following the emergence of first the FA charges, then reports that most, if not all, had been accepted and acknowledged.

Toney is of course Brentford’s star striker and has just had the best season of his career with 21 goals in total - 20 in 33 appearances in the Premier League, England call-ups and a number of potential suitors being talked about for a possible summer move.

Of course, he did miss a trip to the World Cup, although some of the eyebrows raised at that omission were lowered when news of the charges broke.

The 27-year old’s footballing journey is also one of inspiration given he was plucked from hometown club Northampton as a teenager to travel to the bright lights of Newcastle, only to see early dreams fail to reach fruition.

However, after re-igniting his career with loan spells and an eventual successful move to Peterborough, Toney got the chance to move to upwardly mobile Brentford.

The rise continued, records in the Championship, a play-off final goal and of course two years of success in the top flight. A real tale of not giving up and reaping rewards for belief and effort. Until this week.