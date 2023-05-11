McInnes on Watson, home form & Vassell injury
Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media before Kilmarnock's Scottish Premiership game against Livingston on Saturday.
Here are the key points from the Killie boss:
It's "vitally important” to get youngsters signed up and into the team and David Watson is "there on merit”, with the highly-rated 18-year-old defender agreeing a two-year contract extension.
McInnes is planning for next season and knows a lot of his players are out of contract, but the most important things is keeping the club in the top flight.
With three of their remaining four games at home, “there is a confidence” within the squad that they can pick up enough points to secure safety.
McInnes admires David Martindale’s Livi team and says the “integrity and will to win is always there” despite the visitors having nothing to play for.
McInnes "resisted the chance" to play Kyle Vassell last week and he needs certainty the striker is ready to play after injury.