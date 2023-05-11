McInnes on Watson, home form & Vassell injury

Derek McInnes has been speaking to the media before Kilmarnock's Scottish Premiership game against Livingston on Saturday.

Here are the key points from the Killie boss:

  • It's "vitally important” to get youngsters signed up and into the team and David Watson is "there on merit”, with the highly-rated 18-year-old defender agreeing a two-year contract extension.

  • McInnes is planning for next season and knows a lot of his players are out of contract, but the most important things is keeping the club in the top flight.

  • With three of their remaining four games at home, “there is a confidence” within the squad that they can pick up enough points to secure safety.

  • McInnes admires David Martindale’s Livi team and says the “integrity and will to win is always there” despite the visitors having nothing to play for.

  • McInnes "resisted the chance" to play Kyle Vassell last week and he needs certainty the striker is ready to play after injury.

