Simon Stone, BBC Sport football reporter

The Arsenal fans were singing their support for Mikel Arteta and quite right too.

I don't buy the argument Arsenal have bottled it. They will end this season with an excellent points total.

What they haven't been able to do is match Manchester City. They got much closer than anyone else and some will point to the huge number of Premier League charges they face as evidence all is not what it seems but, on the pitch, right now, City are a class apart.