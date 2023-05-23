'Devlin doesn't deserve abuse, he should leave with heartfelt thanks'

Stuart Barrie, Livingston supporter

Back to basics and back to winning ways for us. It was obvious the recent run of demoralising defeats were taking a toll on the club.

The manager refocused the team on what he made them good at previously. Against Dundee United the players chased lost causes, ran their socks off and were smart with the ball when we had it.

United were totally up for the game, it clearly meant a lot to them and we matched that attitude. That’s what made the difference.

Any one of the team could have won player of the match and our goals were top drawer.

After the game Davie Martindale rightly highlighted Nicky Devlin’s performance amid some negativity from fans irked by a leaked a photo on social media of him signing for Aberdeen. Davie mentioned some boos towards our captain at the game too.

I get fans are worried about how he may perform with a few games to go, that’s a natural reaction and the leak is insensitive timing with matches still to play, but Nicky has been a fantastic player and captain for us.

We’re all gutted to see the best right-back we’ve had in ages go but he been brilliant for us and should leave with heartfelt thanks for the last few years.

I said previously here he should be in Steve Clarke’s thoughts and I hope he gets that shot in the future.