We asked you for your views after Daniel Levy and the Spurs board relieved Cristian Stellini of his duties as interim head coach and put Ryan Mason in charge.

You responded in droves and here is a snapshot of your views:

Mike: We will never amount to anything with the pyramid of supposed experts in charge before we even get to the manager (coach or scapegoat). Football has become investment only - the soul has left the sport and us fans cling on to memories of football being a working person's sport.

Tom: Antonio Conte was right - the club is stuck in a cycle of not believing. It’s all well and good getting top four and feeling like a big club but there’s no weight to anything the team achieves. They are always seen as the weakest top six club. Until they convince people they’re serious about winning, and become intimidating, they won’t change.

Gary: Levy no doubt can run a business but he is incapable of running a successful football team. Recruitment has been woeful for years and he follows up one terrible decision with another. He'd never accept his own performance from someone he'd hired. Time for him to accept his limitations and sell up.

Mark: Levy has done a great job in leaving the legacy of a world-class stadium and training ground but, if he cares at all for the club, he should sell it as soon as possible to someone who can realise its true potential.

Ahran: I think Mason will go in and prove his worth. He is a young manager but has experience beyond his years. Give him next season and this summer to manage the squad transfers, and he will prove his worth with a challenge for the premier league title. Excited he is finally in charge.

Pozzie: Being a Spurs fan is never easy. However, we could always rely on the team being entertaining and frustrating at times. Now, it's just frustration. Let's try to finish the season on the front foot, giving it a go - it might work!