On the availability of Max Wober and Liam Cooper: "For the next game we have some players - we're not sure if they will be able to play."

He offered support to goalkeeper Illan Meslier but would not say if he will keep his place: "It’s not only about the keeper; it’s about the team. If we are better, I think the keeper will be better too."

He is searching for the right balance: "I look for the players in the best conditions to compete. We have to recognise we have to compete better if we want to achieve better results. It's not always the solution to change players. We have to find a way for a better balance like we did in other games."

On what he most needs: "I only need points. I see them [the board and senior management team] supporting me and the team."