'I am not going to rush myself'

Antoine Semenyo takes on Thomas ParteyGetty Images

Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo says he is still learning and is not going to rush his development as he tries to break into the Cherries starting line-up.

The 23-year-old joined in January after impressing for Bristol City in the Championship - scoring six goals in 23 games - but has only started two games in the Premier League.

"I am not going to rush myself. I am going to make sure I am learning and also when I am called upon I am ready so I am not going to rush that," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"The manager has my trust so he knows I am going to work hard for the team and do what I need to do. It is a process. The quality is insane in terms of speed but you just adjust to it well.

"I am doing whatever I can when called upon really. If I can get a goal that would be nice. But the main thing is that I am working hard for the team.

"I have learnt from the likes of Dominic Solanke and have added that to my game so I can be effective like them. I prefer to play in a two up front but if I am on my own I don’t mind doing that role as well. Whatever I am assigned to I will do."