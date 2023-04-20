Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo says he is still learning and is not going to rush his development as he tries to break into the Cherries starting line-up.

The 23-year-old joined in January after impressing for Bristol City in the Championship - scoring six goals in 23 games - but has only started two games in the Premier League.

"I am not going to rush myself. I am going to make sure I am learning and also when I am called upon I am ready so I am not going to rush that," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"The manager has my trust so he knows I am going to work hard for the team and do what I need to do. It is a process. The quality is insane in terms of speed but you just adjust to it well.

"I am doing whatever I can when called upon really. If I can get a goal that would be nice. But the main thing is that I am working hard for the team.

"I have learnt from the likes of Dominic Solanke and have added that to my game so I can be effective like them. I prefer to play in a two up front but if I am on my own I don’t mind doing that role as well. Whatever I am assigned to I will do."