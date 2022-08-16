Celtic-linked Barkley 'offered to Everton'

Chelsea are attempting to manoeuvre a return to Everton for Celtic-linked midfielder Ross Barkley as they attempt to take Anthony Gordon to London, although Scotland international Billy Gilmour has also been floated to the Goodison Park club as a possible makeweight in any deal for the winger. (Football London via Daily Record), external

Jeremie Frimpong could be set to land former club Celtic a seven-figure windfall after Spanish transfer expert Gerard Romero claimed the 21-year-old full-back, currently with Bayer Leverkusen, is high on Barcelona's target list. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Relegated Saint-Etienne are keen on Ryan Mmaee as the forward steps up his return to fitness with Ferencvaros, according to Foot Mercato, while Maccabi Haifa want to offload another 24-year-old linked with Celtic - midfielder Mohammad Abu Fani - reports Israeli outlet Sport One. (Daily Record), external

Heart of Midlothian consulted Celtic and Rangers before choosing to forego the traditional stadium training session 24 hours before their Europa League play-off first leg against Zurich and will instead train at Riccarton on Wednesday morning before flying to St Gallen - a move designed more to help players rest rather than gain any tactical advantage. (Edinburgh Evening News), external

