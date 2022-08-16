Celtic-linked Barkley 'offered to Everton'

Chelsea are attempting to manoeuvre a return to Everton for Celtic-linked midfielder Ross Barkley as they attempt to take Anthony Gordon to London, although Scotland international Billy Gilmour has also been floated to the Goodison Park club as a possible makeweight in any deal for the winger. (Football London via Daily Record)

Jeremie Frimpong could be set to land former club Celtic a seven-figure windfall after Spanish transfer expert Gerard Romero claimed the 21-year-old full-back, currently with Bayer Leverkusen, is high on Barcelona's target list. (Scottish Daily Express)

Relegated Saint-Etienne are keen on Ryan Mmaee as the forward steps up his return to fitness with Ferencvaros, according to Foot Mercato, while Maccabi Haifa want to offload another 24-year-old linked with Celtic - midfielder Mohammad Abu Fani - reports Israeli outlet Sport One. (Daily Record)

Heart of Midlothian consulted Celtic and Rangers before choosing to forego the traditional stadium training session 24 hours before their Europa League play-off first leg against Zurich and will instead train at Riccarton on Wednesday morning before flying to St Gallen - a move designed more to help players rest rather than gain any tactical advantage. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Read Tuesday's Scottish Gossip in full here.

PA Media