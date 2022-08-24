Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

It’s been a good week or so for Southampton, and there’s relief from fans and the manager that the season is truly up and running.

While the cup win at Cambridge United was ultimately routine and a good workout, the away win at Leicester City in the Premier League is the game that’s really settled August down for Saints.

For a team notoriously bad at holding on to leads, it’s been great to see Saints come from behind against Leeds United and Leicester to pick up four points and a crucial first win - and the character the players have shown bodes well, especially from a dressing room that was apparently not pulling for the manager two weeks ago.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will know there’s a long way to go, but it will be a relief he got that response from his players, and now maybe everyone can focus on the football and not the distractions.

He should also take credit for being big enough to change a formation the players weren’t comfortable in, and revert to a back four at Leicester after spending all summer trying to morph Southampton into a back-three side.

Now they need to make sure they perform well in huge back-to-back home games against Manchester United and Chelsea. Any right-minded supporter knows they may ultimately take nothing from those games, but the manner of the performances will be the key to not letting confidence be affected.

Fight hard, be positive, but ultimately lose? That’s acceptable. But if their defensive fragility returns and they ship too many goals, then the same old doubts and fears will resurface.