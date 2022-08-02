Will Faulks, Talk Chelsea, external

This Chelsea squad was shown to be thin in several areas last season, with defensive midfielders and cover at right wing-back particularly lacking.

To compound that, two first-team central defenders left the club, and the only true first-team striker was allowed to depart too. That meant a huge amount of investment was needed even to get the group back to where it was a year ago, let alone to fill the holes that existed before then.

So the news from the last 24 hours that the club are moving strongly to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton is puzzling.

Yes, the Brighton player is an upgrade on our backups at left back, and yes he can play on the left side of a back three. But of all the gaps that desperately need to be filled if Chelsea want to compete for the title this season, improving on Ben Chilwell's alternatives is very low down the list.

This is the kind of deal that should come as the final, clever flourish of a busy and successful summer - but as it stands, it feels rather like adding luxurious curtains to a house full of broken windows.