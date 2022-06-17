Roca rocks up on four-year deal

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United's third summer signing Marc Roca says it is the right time in his career to leave Bayern Munich and come to Elland Road.

"I stayed in Bayern for two years. Now I want to play more games," Roca told BBC Radio Leeds about his time in Germany, where he made 24 appearances.

"Now I think it's a good challenge and important for me to be here. I'm very happy."

The former Espanyol midfielder, 25, says he has done his homework on the club by speaking to fellow Spaniard Junior Firpo.

"I played with him for the Spain Under-21 international team," said Roca. "He said it is an incredible club. Now it is time to talk to Diego Llorente and Rodrigo, who are my new team-mates. I can't wait to start playing."

Roca describes himself as a player "who gives everything in training and every match". He added: "I love playing with the ball but I'm hard as well in defensive duels. I will do my best."

He will now jet off to Ibiza before joining up for pre-season training. He arrives at Elland Road on a four-contract until June 2026, in a deal believed to be around £10m.