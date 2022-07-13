Steven Gerrard has said his side now have the opportunity to become "a stronger group" during his first pre-season as Aston Villa manager - and has revealed the reason exciting youngster Carney Chukwuemeka has not travelled.

Gerrard was appointed Villa boss in November following the dismissal of former manager Dean Smith.

“When you take over a job mid-season it’s always a challenge to get your philosophy across as quick as you can," he told the club website., external "Without that luxury of the five or six weeks of a pre-season to prepare properly, it’s almost like you’re thrown into the deep end and the games are hitting you pretty fast.

"To have this opportunity to work in this environment and live together for a couple of weeks, it gives you the opportunity to not only prepare from a football and technical point of view, but it gives you the opportunity to bond and become a stronger group as staff and players. That’s what we’re looking for in the next couple of weeks."

Villa are on a pre-season tour in Australia, where they will play Leeds, Brisbane Roar and Manchester United - but who are the main names not in the travelling party?

Gerrard added: "Kortney Hause has missed the tour to recover from injury. Anwar el Ghazi stayed in the UK as his partner was due to give birth.

"The other one is Carney Chukwuemeka. Carney’s yet to sign a contract offer that’s been in place for some time now, so I’ve decided that the best thing for him would be to continue his training programme back at Bodymoor."