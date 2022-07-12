Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said Tuesday's friendly against Manchester United "came a bit early for us" - but was keen to take some positives from the 4-0 defeat in Bangkok.

New boy Fabio Carvalho, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah all hit the post for the Reds, while United keeper David de Gea was also forced to make four fine saves, including from record signing Darwin Nunez.

"They caused problems. But I saw some good things," said Klopp.

"That is just the start of the pre-season. It is all a learning process and we are at the start of it.

"I saw a lot of good performances in moments, but no consistency - we lost the ball in wrong moments. We have to improve."

Klopp confirmed striker Nunez was suffering from a blistered foot and made the point that it is early days for the 23-year-old.

"It was his third session," said the German. "After his third sprint his lungs were ready to explode. His profile is a proper number nine with speed and aggression."