Jordan Chamberlain, Empire of the Kop, external

This summer could be a defining one for Curtis Jones.

With Liverpool seemingly happy with their current central midfield options, Jones will get opportunities in the first team before the Reds enter the transfer market in 2023 to bolster the position, perhaps with Jude Bellingham.

Jones is 21 now and at a point where he needs to start consistently affecting games. His technical ability is impressive, but his current issues are his decision-making and, most notably, an insistence on holding on to the ball too long.

He is talented, he can dribble and he can see a pass, but at times it looks as though his attacking instincts have been discouraged by the fact Liverpool's midfielders must provide a defensive base from which the forwards can perform.

Next season, though, there is a suggestion Jurgen Klopp will use the 4-2-3-1 formation alongside his 4-3-3, which will give players like Jones, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho more licence to create in central areas.

Jones, though, must nail it during pre-season to prove to his manager he has a long-term future at Anfield.

What do you think, Reds fans? Has Jones got what it takes to force his way into Liverpool's midfield? Have your say here