Martindale pleasantly surprised by quiet window

Livingston boss David Martindale says he's content with the lack of activity early in the transfer window.

Martindale admitted he's braced for interest in goalkeeper Max Stryjek and centre-back Jack Fitzwater, but the 47-year-old is pleasantly surprised that the key duo currently remain part of his squad.

"There’s been nothing concrete on either player as of right now," he told the Courier. "There have been a few agents making calls and asking questions but nothing in terms of a formal offer that’s been put to the club.

"I’m really surprised by that if I’m being honest but also happy that they are still at the club because they’re both very good players who improve the squad at Livingston."