Wolves boss Bruno Lage says injured midfielder Ruben Neves is the type of player to put the club “on a different level”.

The 25-year-old is out of action until May after damaging his knee against Leeds but his fine form this season has seen him linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Lage is keen to keep hold of Neves but accepts a big offer could be difficult for Wolves to turn down.

“It’s very hard to find a player like him,” said Lage. “When you have a midfielder who can defend, who can attack and who can score goals.

“He is the kind of player that we have with us if we want to create a good team, a big player who can put us on a different level.

“But this is football. When you see this kind of level, you never know what can happen.

“I can see other teams will be looking at him too and if a big team has a big offer, we have to analyse what is best for the club and also for the player.”