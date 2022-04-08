Klopp on squad fitness, rivalry and City's strength

Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Liverpool’s game against Manchester City on Sunday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • Klopp says everybody is fit and available for selection.

  • He is expecting a good spectacle against their title rivals: “Very often it isn’t a good game when two top teams face each other, but you can see from our history with them that it’s often a pretty interesting watch. Both teams really go for it, wanting to create opportunities.

  • On whether the result of this game will decide the title: “I’m really happy we have qualified for this great game with the season we’ve played. But go through the possible results – it will not be over whatever happens.”

  • He admits this rivalry brings out the best in both teams: “We probably do. At the highest level, your focus is on your own game, but you can’t avoid seeing the table. What helps most is a strong opponent, in the long term especially. That’s how it is in sport.”

  • On the strengths of Manchester City: “No game in world football compares to playing City. They are good in all areas and have no real weaknesses. But a football pitch is pretty big, both teams only have 10 outfield players - so there are things you can do to make a difference.”