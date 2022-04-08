Lampard on bouncing back, Goodison form and Man Utd
- Published
Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport
Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media before Everton’s game with Manchester United on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from his news conference:
Everton are boosted by the return of Allan from suspension and Michael Keane, who missed Wednesday’s defeat by Burnley. Seamus Coleman is also available.
On bouncing back: “It was a disappointing result, especially the manner of it. We were in a position to win the game and it went away from us late on. Everybody has to lift themselves but sometimes a game coming quickly helps with that.”
He emphasised Everton’s home form and called for a repeat: “We all understand the situation. Our fans have passion, they live and breathe this club. Our Goodison performances have been good – the last game against Newcastle was incredible and we’re giving everything to do right by our fans.”
On the application of the players: “People can make judgements from outside about attitude and application and that it goes hand-in-hand with results. It doesn’t. Our players are not running or fighting less than the opposition. There are critical things in both boxes that are affecting us.”
He does not buy the idea Manchester United are there to be “got at”: “They have fantastic individuals throughout their team. Maybe they’re having difficult times for Manchester United because of their history but it shows those situations are not easy to turn around. I’m sure they’re fighting just like we are.”