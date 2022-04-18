Man Utd 3-2 Norwich: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have won 13 of their past 16 Premier League games against Norwich, including the past five.
Norwich have lost more Premier League games to United than any other side (16).
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 20 or more goals in his past 16 seasons at club level - a run starting back in 2006-07 with Manchester United.
Teemu Pukki is the first Canaries player to score 10 or more goals in two different Premier League campaigns (11 in 2019-20 and 10 in 2021-22).