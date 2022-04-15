'Worst decision we have ever made' - Your thoughts on Dyche's sacking

After Sean Dyche's shock departure from the club this morning, we've been asking you how you're feeling and where the club goes from here.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Charlie: As a Clarets fan I am extremely shocked by this. He has been the best manager in the history of the club. He has seen two promotions, two top-half finishes and even got us European football for the first time in 51 years. For him to be sacked just because we are having a bad season baffles me! Sean will be missed, he was a big asset to the club. UTC

Alexander: Sean has had a track record of turning situations around. My feeling is that he would have done it again. What a fighter and character. Many times it's the victory within the journey that decides the outcome. And his journey has been cut short unfairly. Good luck Sean. Only respect and love for this man!!!!

Jason: Feels like a really short-sighted move to me. Not only was Dyche not the problem, he was a massive part of any potential solution. He's worked miracles with this club and deserved far better than this. It's a bigger loss for Burnley than it is for Dyche.

Michael: An incredibly brave decision to sack Dyche. I struggle to think anything other than it is the wrong decision driven by short termism, an over leveraged takeover by individuals who fail to understand sport. Unfortunately, I can see Burnley joining the list of clubs entering administration within five years after this. I hope I am wrong.

Gemma: Worst decision we have ever made. Actually heartbroken. It’s a joke. As a family we are shook. Who is going to come in now? If anything we have made relegation even more certain!

