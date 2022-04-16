Manchester United 3-2 Norwich: Rangnick reaction

Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, speaking to MOTD: "After we scored our second goal we should have made life easier for ourselves but we didn't.

"We lost our structure and weren't aggressive enough.

"It's about being clever and smart. All of a sudden it was 2-2 and David de Gea kept us in the game. But we definitely have to raise our play."

On Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick: "We should not only rely on him. We played well at times but we sometimes slowed the game down and didn't make use of overlap situations on the wing. Defensively I was not happy at all.

"The results elsewhere were good. But it doesn't make sense to look to other results. We need to raise our game."

On United's next two games against Liverpool and Arsenal: "If we want to get points out of those games we have to raise our level and play our best."