Leeds 1-1 Southampton: Pick of the stats

Southampton have gained seven points from losing positions away from home in the Premier League this season. Only West Ham (10) and Brighton (9) have recovered more such points.

Leeds have averaged 1.4 points per game since Jesse Marsch took charge in February, after averaging 0.9 per game under Marcelo Bielsa this season.

The Whites have conceded at least once in 17 consecutive league games for the first time since October 2004 to January 2005.