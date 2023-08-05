We asked for your views on who should be Chelsea's goalkeeper this season after the signing of Robert Sanchez from Brighton.

Here's a snapshot of your comments - and it does not make good reading for Kepa Arrizabalaga:

Andy: Sanchez. Kepa should have been sacked immediately for refusing to leave the pitch when told to in the cup final.

Bren: Sanchez is a great signing for us, Kepa is inconsistent and often doesn’t make the effort to save a shot he ought to. Under Pochettino, perhaps Sanchez can become world class as there’s still time for him to develop.

Rob: Kepa has had his chance so I hope Sanchez gets a good go at taking the starting spot. It was a shame to see Mendy lose form as he was excellent.

Vinny: Delighted to have signed Sanchez! Kepa is not consistent enough sadly. Leaked too many soft goals last season and Kepa was responsible for many of them.

Stuart: Sanchez all day long. Kepa has too many slips to his name so he should be saved as ‘cup’ man to shine at the right time, and Sanchez utilised as the regular guy between the posts for the Premier League.

Tony: I do not understand criticism of Kepa. He should be our number one and we did not need Sanchez.