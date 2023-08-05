St Johnstone 0-2 Hearts: Analysis

Jack Herrall, BBC Sport Scotland

Hearts were routinely on the front foot and also found decent success playing on the break whe needed, with Shankland showing his capabilities of spinning defenders on the half turn and launching effective counterattacks.

Oda was a threat throughout with second-half substitute Kyosuke Tagawa also looking like a smart acquisition.

With news of Kenneth Vargas' transfer suggesting it's imminent, they look set to be a potent attacking side this season.