Everton right-back Nathan Patterson says he is "in a good place" ahead of Saturday's Premier League opener against Fulham.

The Scotland international spent a significant period out with a knee injury at the start of the year but recovered to contribute to the Toffees' succesful survival bid last season.

"It was a really productive pre-season overall," he told Everton's official website, external.

"I've really enjoyed it, starting with the camp in France and Switzerland and then different types of tests along the way with games over here and then a European side - it's been good for us.

"I'm feeling very good, really fit and ready to go for the start of the season. It's about staying there physically now and really kicking on for me.

"I just can't wait for next weekend. The first game of the season here, we know it'll be a sell out and we know it'll be loud with the fans up for it."

The 21-year-old also praised the versatility of teammate James Garner who was deployed in a hybrid wing-back/midfield role - working closely with Patterson - in Saturday's 1-0 win over Sporting Lisbon.

"I enjoy playing with him," Patterson added.

"Obviously, he's a top player and it's always good to have someone like that in front of you. We work well together and we're good mates as well, so it's a good relationship we have.

"It was the first time playing so close to him but he showed last season he can be versatile.

"He knows different positions - central midfield, out wide and, obviously, he played right-back for England Under-21s in the Euros as well, so he's shown he can do a really good job in a number of positions and he's important for us."