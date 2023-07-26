Ki inspires Kwon to follow his dream at Celtic

Hyeokkyu Kwon is thrilled to follow in the footsteps of one of his heroes by sealing a "dream" move to Celtic.

The South Korean defensive midfielder used to watch used to watch Ki Sung-yueng, as well as Cha Du-Ri, starring for the Hoops and is now ready to make a name for himself in Glasgow after joining from second-tier Busan I-Park.

“I’m so happy to be at this club where I always watched on TV when Ki and Cha Du-Ri played," said Kwon, 22.

“I actually remember Ki Sung-Yueng, who was one of my favourite players, scoring a long-distance goal. I wish I could score one of those in my days at Celtic.

“Obviously Celtic are in the Champions League so they are well known in Korea and one of my dream clubs. Champions League has always been a dream stage for me. I’m confident I can do well and it’s a very good chance for me to improve as a player.

“I am the type of player who can do very hard pressing and pressure the opponent. I’m very good at intercepting balls and also building play and giving the ball to attacking players."