Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

James Ward-Prowse is understandably famed for his free-kick specialities - he sits second on the Premier League's all-time direct free-kick goals list - but as West Ham look to replace the midfield hole left by Declan Rice, there is more to the new signing than just his dead-ball abilities.

Rice was an almost ever-present in the Hammers side, but in Ward-Prowse they shouldn't be too concerned about availability for the team sheet either.

Last season alone he started every Premier League match for Southampton, playing 3372 minutes (98.6% of all those available). While in 2021-22 he missed just two games and in the two seasons before that he played every single minute of the league campaigns.

Where the 28-year-old really begins to excel though is his contribution to the team's attacking play.

His ability on free-kicks helps his side in more ways than one. Only three players delivered more crosses than Ward-Prowse's 241 last season and his 74 chances created - 1.9 per 90 minutes - look particularly impressive in a team that finished bottom of the table.

Southampton's loss could very well be West Ham's gain, as the midfielder made 50 more chances than any of his team-mates last season, being responsible for more than a quarter of those created by the side.

Rice was routinely praised for his ability to keep the Hammers moving around the pitch, but Ward-Prowse only narrowly fell short of his fellow midfielder's figures for touches, passes attempted and pass accuracy in the league last season.

While the England international does fall a little short in some of the defensive aspects of the game - making less tackles, interceptions and clearances than Rice - what can't be measured in statistics is leadership qualities.

The Hammers are yet to confirm a new club captain and while the former Saints skipper is unlikely to be given the vacant armband on his arrival, his experience in that role could prove vital for the east London side in their domestic and European campaigns.