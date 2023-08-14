It would be "ominous" for the rest of the Premier League if Manchester City sign West Ham's Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards.

The defending champions started the campaign with a comfortable win at Burnley on Friday, and Edwards believes adding him to their squad would make City even stronger.

"He's playing for a manager in David Moyes who would have a slightly more rigid structure and was playing in a West Ham team that was struggling in the league last season, although they obviously had that wonderful end to the campaign" he told the BBC's Transfer Gossip Daily podcast.

"He could be really let off the leash at Manchester City. You slot him into that City squad and again it's just ominous."

