Early double sends Dons to defeat at Preston

Aberdeen never recovered from a torrid start as they fell to a 2-0 friendly defeat at English Championship side Preston.

Danish midfielder Mads Frokjaer-Jensen had the hosts in the driving seat with an early double, rifling a 20-yarder in off the post before drilling into the bottom corner.

Shayden Morris blazed over as the Dons tried to respond, but it took a fine save from Kelle Roos to deny Frokjaer-Jensen a first-half hat-trick.

The intensity dipped amid a slew of changes and on-loan Liverpool full-back Calvin Ramsay was pitched in for a Preston debut against his former team in the closing stages.

Barry Robson's men complete their pre-season schedule with a friendly at Charlton Athletic next Saturday (13:00 BST).