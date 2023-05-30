'Naismith has rejuvenated Jambos... but just too little, too late'

Greg Playfair, Oor Wee Chat podcast, external

If you allow me to pull no punches, as the final bell rings to mark the end of the season, I think we can be disappointed in how we performed.

Although we were outclassed on the European stage by experienced campaigners Fiorentina and Istanbul Basaksehir, we had a few cracking trips in the continent and a couple of consolation victories versus RFS from Latvia to show for it.

Our League Cup campaign saw us on the canvas at the first opportunity and exit before the end of the summer transfer window as we were turned over by Kilmarnock at Tynecastle after an insipid display.

The Scottish Cup run first pitted us against our city rivals Hibs and they couldn’t even bloody our nose as we left Leith with a clean sheet and a 3-0 victory. We ended up with a quarter-final knockout against Celtic and in truth, we couldn’t lay a glove on them in that game.

Then we come to our league exploits. We came up short in our ambitions in retaining the ‘best of the rest’ title by finishing fourth, after being so far ahead in the contest for third by 11-points over Aberdeen at one stage. Then our side wobbled after losing seven games in a row, which saw Robbie Neilson hooked after the board threw the towel in to signal the end of his reign.

Although there have spirited performances under interim boss Steven Naismith, it has been a case of too little, too late as we slip down the billing and have to enter at an earlier qualifying round to try to achieve European football and it’s riches once again.

In all seriousness and to put boxing puns to one side, the rumoured permanent appointment of Steven Naismith is an appointment I can get behind. Sure it’s a gamble given he’s an inexperienced manager but what were the alternatives? Chris Wilder? The same Chris Wilder who was replaced by an inexperienced manager at Middlesborough in Michael Carrick and got a tune of the players Wilder failed to?

John Kennedy? The same John Kennedy who was in interim charge of a Celtic side for 10 games, which saw him pick up just four wins despite having a bigger budget and better calibre of player than 10 other sides?

Naismith has picked Hearts up from the canvas and rejuvenated our team’s style of play as well as introducing Yutaro Oda to regular action and improved players such as James Hill and Natty Atkinson in just seven matches. That certainly has earned him respect to be a leading contender.

If Naismith gets the job as most people suspect, he’ll certainly have the overwhelming majority of Jambos in his corner to support him for the challenges ahead.